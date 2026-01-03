Okehampton saw its first snow of the year today (Saturday, January 3), as temperatures plummeted to near freezing overnight.
The town experienced light snow and sleet throughout the day, though little settled as temperatures rose.
The Met Office has forecast sleet and snow showers across parts of the South West during Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning, particularly on high ground, warning that icy stretches will develop on untreated surfaces.
Many areas will see little snow, but there is potential for several centimetres over parts of Dartmoor.
The Met Office advises residents to allow extra time for journeys and to use pavements along main roads when travelling on foot. Motorists are advised to check road conditions before setting out, while public transport users should expect possible delays to bus and train services.
