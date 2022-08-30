Okehampton’s Get Changed Theatre reveals revamped T-shirts

By Amy Hetherington   |   Reporter   |
Wednesday 7th September 2022 4:00 pm
Members model the new T-shirts
(Get Changed )

Okehampton’s Get Changed Theatre Company members proudly showed off their new T-shirts last week, following a request by performers that they revamp the style. Organiser Sunita Chauhan said the old T-shirts were looking very well-worn.

