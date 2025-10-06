The Promise School in Okehampton is searching for a new headteacher.
The Special Educational Needs School in Okehampton, run by the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, recently received a termination warning from schools inspection body Ofsted and is currently under special measures. It is seeking a new headteacher for “rapid and sustainable improvement”.
The advert for the new position read: “Our pupils are full of potential, our staff are committed, and our trust is investing deeply in the support and expertise needed to secure rapid, sustainable improvement. We’re building strong foundations for success — and now we need a leader to bring it all together.”
The Promise School opened in September 2022 and currently has 79 pupils aged four to 16.
