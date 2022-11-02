Okehampton’s St Boniface Church holds successful Filipino evening
Monday 7th November 2022 5:00 pm
(Submitted )
The recent Filipino Evening held at St Boniface was a great success.
The evening show cased a Filipino feast, presented and prepared by the Filipino Community to feed the 50 people attending the event.
The evening was also marked by Father Darline, the parish priest of St Boniface, announcing the appointment of Gemma Calunod to The Pastoral Parish Council of St Boniface which has celebrated its centenary.
Gemma is the first Filipino to sit on the Pastoral Parish Council and is evidence of the parishes current aim to reach out and include people from diverse ethnic groups within the parish community.
