Railway enthusiasts have recently spoken out against plans to axe ticket offices in train stations across the country, arguing that such a move could negatively impact passengers wishing to travel to and from Okehampton.
In response to a Great Western Railway (GWR) consultation into the possibility of closing ticket offices and moving staff into other jobs on the platform, OkeRail — the group instrumental in the reopening of Okehampton Station — has issued a letter opposing the proposal.
In the letter, the group states that the closure of ticket offices is an “unsound business case for well-used ticket offices” and would adversely affect people unable to use ticket machines such as the elderly and disabled.
Bruce Thompson, who wrote the letter on behalf of OkeRail, said: “A lot of people rely on ticket offices and not all tickets are available on machines.Ticketing is incredibly complex and people need to have a fair deal and have the best offer. After years of working to make it easier to travel by train, there’s an irony that they are taking action that will make it more difficult for people who, for many reasons, are not able to get the best ticket online.”
Although Okehampton station does not have a ticket office, there are fears that those travelling to and from Exeter as part of a longer journey may be put off from using the railway if they struggle to find the deal or ticket(s) they require at a ticket machine.
These fears are particularly acute as the reopening of Okehampton station nearly two years ago proved to be a major success, with thousands more passengers using the Dartmoor Line than initially estimated — attracting many more visitors to the town.
In light of the success of the railway’s restoration, Okehampton Town Council will now be considering its own response to the consultation at next week’s council meeting on August 21.
Okehampton town councillor Michael Ireland explained: “It would be helpful [to have a ticket office in Okehampton] but it probably won’t happen. It’s not much of an issue when people go straight to Exeter from Okehampton on the train but it is when people get the train to Exeter to book more complex journeys at Exeter St Davids.
“There are a number of groups that will be affected: disabled people, those who are partially-sighted or blind and people who need help getting on the train. These are important groups that need to comment on this.”
Cllr Ireland however stressed that this proposed change needs to be placed within the wider context of discontent in the rail industry.
He explained: “The railways have their strikes but it’s not just about more pay, it’s about a whole reduction in the rail service. It’s about the loss of guards; the safety of passengers is being lost to cut costs.
“It’s not Great Western closing the ticket offices, it’s the Government. Great Western are against this. The plan is to take people out of ticket offices and put them on the platform.”
Officials have said that change is needed as the percentage of tickets bought from ticket offices has dropped to below 15 per cent, despite rail unions organising strikes last month to oppose ticket office closures.
Originally, the consultation was set to close on July 25, but rail firms have extended the consultation period. Members of the public now have until September 1 to submit their thoughts. For more information, visit: www.gwr.com/haveyoursay.