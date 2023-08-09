Bruce Thompson, who wrote the letter on behalf of OkeRail, said: “A lot of people rely on ticket offices and not all tickets are available on machines.Ticketing is incredibly complex and people need to have a fair deal and have the best offer. After years of working to make it easier to travel by train, there’s an irony that they are taking action that will make it more difficult for people who, for many reasons, are not able to get the best ticket online.”