Okey Music Day brought people to town on Sunday (July 16) to enjoy the talents of an eclectic mixture of musicians.
A range of talented performers gave it their all in free performances on the streets and in the town's pubs and other venues.
The day started somewhat overcast, a little different to the glorious sunshine of last year's event, and there were heavy downpours later in the day.
However, this did not dampen the enthusiasm of either the performers or the audiences, with plenty of places to shelter undercover.
Kicking off the proceedings were the Okehampton Wellbeing Singers at the museum, taking shelter from a typical Okehampton light rain. This was to be a theme of the day, as folk musician Jim Causley also found.
Luckily, the Victorian Arcade provided shelter, as it was filled with music from first Morris & Son and then Dave Holwill on the Music and Bean stage.
It was also dry in the London Inn where the youthful Stereo Problems were putting on a good show.
Back at the museum stage Far from the Delta were also sheltering from the rain and belting out some fantastic blues.
By the time MenSing came to perform, the rain had increased to a major downpour, making the PA unsafe to use, so they retreated to sing a capella in the entrance passage. Kate Dickson supplied a gentle soulful change at Music and Bean, whilst over at the Kings Arms the Dilly Boys were also coping with the rain in a fantastic mix of folk and blues.
Gemma Ruby gave her usual fabulous performance in the Arcade while back at the London Inn, Quattro provided their usual high energy to the proceedings.
Over at the Fountain Inn, Dartmoor sea shanty group Mariners Away also had to shelter from the elements, performing in the bar.Thankfully the weather had improved by the time Busker Rhymes performed in the Fountain garden. At the Kings Arms, Horce Divorse kicked up a storm, followed by the superb Electric Empire Band.
Over at the London The Red Dirt Band provided a new twist on American folk with bluegrass and country elements. The London rounded off their selection with The Urban Party Project followed by the popular Diving for Pearls.
The Fountain finished off with Sembalance and Rock Steady. The last band in the garden at the Kings were the Dartmoor Pixie Band with their usual quality ceilidh music. And the final band were local favourites Luna Gray. All in all it was a fabulous day of varied music despite the weather.