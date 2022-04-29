Okey pubs go head to head in ‘It’s a knockout’

The Kings Arms and The London Inn resumed their annual community challenge showcasing the kinship and camaraderie between the two Okehampton pubs.

Hosted by landlords Rob Bass and Simon Chudleigh the week consisted of a series of events culminating in a ‘It’s a Knockout’ held at the Kings Arms on Sunday April 24.

During the week, teams from both the Kings and the London participated in pool, darts, skittles and cribbage and with the London Inn entering the final It’s A Knock Out event with a very convincing lead. This lead proved too much for a very competitive Kings Arms team to pull back and the London Inn were crowned very worthy winners.

Both Rob Bass and Simon Chudleigh said that it had been great fun and a good way to bring back the interpub event which had laid dormant since covid. Both teams are already looking forward to next year’s event where the Kings Arms are looking to steal the trophy back!