Opportunities on offer to boost your business from Times team
Subscribe newsletter
Advertisers in Devon looking to get maximum exposure from delivering key marketing messages to engaged digital audiences can pick from five exciting new opportunities on offer from the local Tindle commercial team.
The websites for our titles have recently been transformed with a more modern design, along with new features including a What’s On section for local events and easier ways for people to submit their news stories.
The new solutions are offered on the websites for the Tavistock Times, Okehampton Times, Mid-Devon Advertiser and Crediton Courier.
To take advantage of this enhancement, our commercial team are providing local advertisers with a host of new digital marketing tools to reach the growing number of people in our community who visit our website for the latest news, sport and local information.
The range of new packages including Homepage Takeovers, whereby a single advertiser can appear in all the key advertising slots on the website homepage for up to one week, and Native Advertising, which sees professionally written promotional articles of up to 500 words appear online filled with links to your website and positive messages.
For high impact, we are partnering with AdMessenger to offer prominent advertising spots on the homepage which feature short messages and logos to encourage users to click through, which is an eye-catching opportunity we believe works well for sales, store openings, events and special offers.
As the trusted local publisher, we are now offering Multi-Format packages which provide a selection of impactful advertising opportunities for your business or brand. If you sign up for our Extended Reach marketing offer, we deliver your adverts not just on our website but across other well-known and credible sites in local areas.
Sales manager Lianne Carr said: ‘Tindle Newspapers Devon is pleased and proud to be offering fantastic digital advertising packages on your local trusted news websites. We are committed to supporting our local business communities with a value for money direct route to the customer.
‘We are experiencing rapid month on month audience growth as more people head online for their local news, so now is the perfect time to reach out to us and start your digital journey with the Tavistock Times www.tavistock-today.co.uk.’
Operating in some of the most beautiful locations in the United Kingdom, Tindle Newspapers, Wales and The Borders, hold our communities together with valued local news, delivered in successful local newspapers and online.
Our aim is to publish the stories that matter most to engaged local people, creating marketing opportunities to deliver messages for brands large and small.
To find out more, email [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |