From here the runners passed through a largely wooded trail then up, up and up again to a field which has been described as ‘the Hay Field from Hell’. Presumably this caused the runners a certain amount of inconvenience. Then it was through more woodland to the finish. Karen described the course as lovely but definitely not a PB one. At the time of going to print the official times are not in. However Paul’s watch time was 1.18, Karen’s 1.19 and Lucy’s 1.36.