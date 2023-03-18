The Okement River Improvement Group (ORIG) could be seen brightening up the East Okement riverbank on last Wednesday (March 22) in time for spring.
Members of ORIG planted a range of shrubs, daffodils, primroses, buddleias and snowdrop bulbs which they hope will bloom next year.
Members to thank include Alan French who provided the plants and expertise and Jenny Denison Smith who did a lot of the planting.
ORIG is a voluntary organisation that works to conserve the wildlife and environment along the West and East Okement rivers which converge in Okehampton. It has partnerships with the Environment Agency and the Westcountry Rivers Trust.