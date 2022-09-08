Our Queen ‘dedicated her life to her country, says county chairman
THE Queen dedicated her life to her country in all that she has done, says the Chairman of Devon County Council, Cllr Ian Hall.
He said: ‘It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
‘On behalf of the people of the County of Devon, I convey that sadness and send our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.
‘Her Majesty the Queen visited Devon on many occasions since meeting for the first time Prince Philip at the Royal Naval College in Devon.
‘She and the Duke of Edinburgh returned on numerous occasions to our county, which they were both always fond of.
‘As our monarch, she has dedicated her life to her country in all that she has done, and with unwavering support to all our armed forces.
‘With commitment and energy and even into her later years and as a mother, grandmother, wife and matriarch, she has shown no less a commitment to her family.
‘Her family and the country will miss her greatly.’
