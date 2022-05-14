Panto returns in Chagford — oh yes it does!

the Chagford pantomime Cinderella will be performed in the Jubilee Hall, Chagford during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee week and returns after a four-year gap.

There will be performances on Wednesday, June 1, Friday June 3 and two performances on Saturday June 4.

The committee decided to run the pantomime in the summer, during Jubilee week, as waiting another year, after covid stopped previous performances, risked losing the pantomime for ever.