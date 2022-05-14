Panto returns in Chagford — oh yes it does!
Saturday 28th May 2022 11:00 am
Ugly sisters Andy Browne (left) and Porky Ralph in Chagford’s Jubilee pantomime ‘Cinderella’ (Submitted )
the Chagford pantomime Cinderella will be performed in the Jubilee Hall, Chagford during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee week and returns after a four-year gap.
There will be performances on Wednesday, June 1, Friday June 3 and two performances on Saturday June 4.
The committee decided to run the pantomime in the summer, during Jubilee week, as waiting another year, after covid stopped previous performances, risked losing the pantomime for ever.
It is the well loved story with a new script, and is described as huge fun and something to brighten things up in these tricky times. The pantomime is suitable for children and adults of all ages!
