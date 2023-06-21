In its statement, the DMAT Independent Parent Voice group has admitted to an ‘air of scepticism’ and has argued that the trust has neither taken responsibility for failings in its schools nor clarified how the restructure will benefit their children and how the new assistant SENDCOs (special educational needs and disabilities coordinators) will be trained effectively. Instead, parents have said that DMAT has blamed external factors, such as covid and the Government, for the failings and worry that the reduction in teaching assistants will only have a negative impact on the children’s education.