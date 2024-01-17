Tavistock town Cllr Steve Hipsey said: “The current arrangement ensures the available space is very effectively used as drivers pull in for short periods, do a bit of shopping and move on. The proposed system would allow drivers to remain and occupy space for up to two hours and severely disrupt this effective pattern and make the whole system inefficient.” BID says very little revenue from the meters would be generated from the scheme’s operation, although the county council says there is no profit motive. Cllr Hipsey said: “These proposals represent an existential threat to many shops and businesses. Shops and banks are closing at an increasing rate as it is, showing Tavistock is nearing a tipping point where its future as a local community hub could easily be extinguished.” Tavistock and West Devon Cllr Jeff Moody is concerned parking meters would harm the town’s heritage: “DCC’s failure to consider the impact of meters on Tavistock’s conservation area and its World Heritage status raises questions about their commitment to preserving the town’s heritage.” He also says meters would displace drivers to residential streets and reduce access to disabled parking.