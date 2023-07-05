Another year has passed us by in the blink of an eye and with that comes the exciting and fun-filled Winkleigh Fair Week, which this year runs from Sunday 9th to Saturday 15th July.
The oldest village fair in the country (first recorded in 1262) kicks off with the opening ceremony on Sunday 9th where the Fair King and Queen and their attendants will be led into the square by the Winkleigh Morris Dancers and the Crediton Town Brass Band. There will then be a service led by Rev Helen Blane.
The 2023 Fair Queen and King are Emily Illman and Marshal Lill. Their attendants are Ruby Cowan, Martha Rhodes, Chloe Hill, Ben Palmer, Jayden Saunders and Isla Phillips, all pupils at Winkleigh Primary School.
Monday 10th sees the return of the Fun Dog Show and if you’d like to enter, just bring your worthy pooch on the day and you’ll be in for a warm welcome!
Next up is Bingo Night on Tuesday 11th at the village hall, with a licensed bar and hot and cold snacks. Wednesday 12th has to be worth a visit for the ever-popular Vintage Vehicle Show with live music from The Hummingbirds trio and the always-fantastic village barbecue. Owners of vintage vehicles of interest are invited to book a space in the village square soon to avoid disappointment – please contact [email protected] or on 07563 245019
Friday 14th is the village quiz in the village hall with a fully licensed bar and laughs guaranteed!
Fair Day is Saturday 15th and the fun starts at 2pm and the final band playing until around 10.30pm. With lots on offer for children and adults, it’s definitely a fun day for everyone. We’ll have a bouncy castle, market stalls, children’s games and traditional fair games, a barbecue, face painting, cream teas and a cake stall and a raffle with a whopping £250 first prize.
There’s an outdoor family disco by Abstract Dragon and live music from Jonny Cash and June Carter with local favourites Evolver taking to the stage at 8.30pm to see the week to a close.
With food and drink in plentiful supply from both the Seven Stars and Kings Arms pubs in the village square, there is plenty to keep you fed and watered. What more could you wish for in terms of a cracking week of celebrations at the oldest village fair in the country?
Please come along and enjoy the fun and rock it like it’s 1262!