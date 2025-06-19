With temperatures in some parts of the country set to exceed 30C between now and the weekend, people are being urged to check in on vulnerable and older family, friends and neighbours who are most at risk during hot weather.
The warning comes as the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an amber heat health alert from 12 noon, Thursday, June 19 to 9am on Monday, June 23 for all regions including the South West.
It will get progressively warmer as the week progresses with the heat peaking on Sunday according to the Met Office and the UKHSA.
Under the Weather-Health Alert system, an amber alert means that weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service. Older people and those suffering from heart and respiratory problems are most at risk.
Local authorities are involved in year-round preparations for exceptional weather conditions, making sure their areas are as able to cope with high temperatures as they are with freezing temperatures or flooding.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “We have already seen warm weather across the week, and temperatures are set to increase in the coming days, exceeding 30C in many areas.
“Our findings show that heat can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.
“It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”
Deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “The highest temperatures from this hot spell are forecast for Saturday, with low 30s Celsius fairly widely across England, and up to 34C possible in eastern areas.
“Despite this, the more uncomfortable heat will be in northern and western areas initially, where despite somewhat lower temperatures the air will be more humid.
“The nights will also be quite warm, with the possibility of temperatures not falling below 20C in some areas, making it hard to sleep. This is what we term a ‘tropical night’.
“Temperatures will ease from the west on Sunday as fresher air arrives from the Atlantic, although parts of East Anglia and the far southeast of England could still see 28-29C for a time.”
There are additional ways in which you can keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather, such as:
- keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun
- if you go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly
- keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm
- planning physical activity such as exercising or walking the dog for times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening
- knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them
In England, during the summer of 2024, there were an estimated 1,311 heat-associated deaths across four heatwave episodes and 2,295 heat-associated deaths during five heatwave periods in 2023.
