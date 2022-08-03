Permission granted to fell out-of-control Christmas Tree
West Devon Borough Council has granted approval to fell an out-of-control Christmas Tree in Bere Alston.
The spruce tree at 33 Cornwall Street is reported to now be ‘very large’ for the area where it was originally planted. It is spanning aross two narrow gardens, shading out numerous shrubs.
It is also reporting to be dropping needles in the small fish pond in the garden, making the water more acidic.
The lack of light to the pond is also a concern, as it has been suggested this is reducing the variety of waterborne organisms in the pond. As the properties are in a Conservation Area, permission is needed from the local planning authority to fell the tree.
The application, 2017/22/TCA, was granted through delegated powers by West Devon Borough Council’s head of development management practice Patrick Whymer. No objections were made by Bere Ferrers Parish Council. Meanwhile, diversification plans are on the table at The Sculpture School at Moorview Farm, Bondleigh, Mr and Mrs Sinclair are seeking permission to expand the studio space at the venue and create holiday accommodation in four shepherd’s huts and two treehouses (0896/22/FUL).
The application includes forming a parking area, in the existing Equine Sand School, and installing a new sewage treatment plant.
A supporting statement said: ‘The proposal is intended to provide diversification to support the existing business. The intent is to appeal to repeat students of The Sculpture School as well as serving the wider community at art events and open days.
‘It aims to tie into the exisitng ethos of the existing site to provide an environment that is sympathetic to the natural surroundings while catering for all the needs of the students and visitors. The work created by the artists already has an international appeal, and so it is felt that it can create a draw to visitors from all across the UK and further afield.’
And at the Garden House in Buckland Monachorum, application 2457/22/FUL is asking for permission for change of use of a field to relocate two polytunnels to a less visible part of the site, out of view of garden visitors.
Also on the list is an application for change of use of land for an extension to the green burial ground at Bere Cross near Sampford Courtenay, 2121/22/FUL.
The existing burial ground, opened in 2012, is now nearly full. ‘The burial site has shown a proven need and mainly serves Okehampton and the surrounding area,’ said the statement. ‘There will be little change in the appearance of the land, with graves positioned between the young trees.’
