The local housebuilder is currently building 50 quality new homes at the site on Exeter Road, 20 of which will be purchased by Teign for the provision of social housing and shared ownership for local people.
Formed in 2004 following the transfer of homes from Teignbridge District Council, Teign Housing is a charity and registered landlord. The organisation owns and manages over 3,700 homes across South Devon, from Dartmoor National Park to urban centres in Teignbridge, the South Hams, East Devon and Exeter.
The quality new homes built by Persimmon at Okehampton will consist of 7 shared ownership and 13 affordable rent properties, and include a range of 1, 2, 3 and 4 beds units.
Commenting on the agreement, Persimmon Cornwall Managing Director, Adam Church said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Teign Housing at our Fatherford View site in Okehampton.
“As a local business, we recognise the important part we play in developing much needed homes and communities in Devon, creating social value in our local areas. “Our Okehampton site provides quality new homes designed for local people who otherwise might struggle to get onto the housing ladder including a mix of social housing provision.
“Our agreement with Teign is an important staple in that housing offer as we seek to deliver a scheme which benefits the local community and leaves a positive long-term legacy in Okehampton.”
Ben Hagger, Head of Asset Investment at Teign Housing said:“We are committed to playing our part to delivering much-needed quality homes in our region, with an ambition to develop around 120 homes this year which are affordable for our local communities.
“This partnership with Persimmon will ensure more local people will be able to remain near schools, work and family, and enjoy a high-quality energy-efficient home. “The scheme has a variety of buying and rent and shared ownership options, as part of a vibrant mixed community so it can meet different types of housing need.”