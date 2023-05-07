Okehampton residents have been treated to a range of fun activities this weekend to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III which took place yesterday.
On the Coronation morning, the town council opened the Charter Hall for the livestreaming of the Coronation ceremony, followed by a 'bring-your-own-food' street party on St James Street in the afternoon.
Today, there was a service of thanksgiving at All Saint Church and a cream tea afternoon hosted by Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council.
Tomorrow will be the final day of the long Coronation weekend and Okehampton residents are invited to join the the Big Help Out and aid the Okement Rivers Improvement Group (ORIG) with a litter pick.
