PEOPLE preparing to vote in the local elections on May 4 are being reminded that for the first time, voters need to show photo ID.
This could be a passport, driving licence or senior citizens bus pass. The full list of documents accepted can be found on the Electoral Commission website at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/voter-id/accepted-forms-photo-id
Anyone who doesn’t have an accepted photo ID, can apply for a free voter ID document, which is known as a Voter Authority Certificate.
You need to register to vote before applying for a Voter Authority Certificate. Apply on the Government website at www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.
Now is the time to apply, in good time for the local elections. West Devon Borough Council is among councils going to the polls on May 4.