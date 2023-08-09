THESE Dartmoor ponies in Chagford just love to loll on the grass in the parish churchyard — and whenever gallery owner Eleanor Ludgate spots them going past her window she grabs her camera and follows them.
Eleanor said: “They come here regularly because the grass is so nice for them. All the locals love them and because my gallery is right by the gate I dash out with my camera whenever I see them.
“They walk straight past here and then under the little gate and into the churchyard. They’ll stay there for a couple of days, until someone chases them out.
“They were so tired that day that one foal was lying completely sound asleep on the grass. It was quite gorgeous.”