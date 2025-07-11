A loving daughter has completed an adventure in her mum’s memory by walking, cycling and swimming along the River Camel.
Pip Marshall, from Bridestowe, endured heat and tides and getting lost during the epic sponsored challenge to raise money for awareness of multiple sclerosis (MS) as a tribute to her mum who died from MS complications.
The was part of 70 challenges Pip set herself to carry out to honour her mother Carol who was diagnosed with MS when she was just 19 and gradually lost her mobility as the illness worsened.
Pip said the physical and stressful challenge was tough and she nearly missed the high tides she needed for the swim to complete her triathlon after getting lost.
She chose the River Camel in north Cornwall because her mum grew up and lived on the riverbank and enjoyed seeing the steam train from her house.
Pip said: "I got lost on Bodmin and was bitten by a dog and was getting very stressed because I was delayed and needed to hit the river for the 10km swim at the right time when the tides were right.
“It was very hot and the extra mileage meant I was exhausted at the end of the walk. The undergrowth was like a jungle and I had to force my way through it, which made it extra hard. But, I had no choice but to keep going. The whole experience has made me stronger mentally – now I’m fearless and can do anything.”
She cycled 7.5 miles of the Camel Trail before spending three hours swimming six miles to Padstow in a gale, finishing in 10.5 hours.
She chose physical challenges, including skydiving and singing in public, to celebrate the mobility which most take for granted, which her mum lost.
Pip says her challenges celebrate her mother’s life and honour her resilience, lack of self-pity and complaining, despite the slow, but non-stop deterioration of her condition which eventually caused her to be almost immobile.
Carol Marshall died in 2016, aged 63 and her daughter picked 70 challenges to mark what would have been her mother's seventieth birthday year. She hopes to finish this year.
So far she has raised more than £3,000 towards her £4,000 target for the MS Society: “My physical challenges express my joy at being able to do so many things which we all take for granted, but I saw my mum’s life curtailed by not being able to move. It’s a crushing sadness to me that she couldn’t enjoy the Cornish countryside as an adult.”
Pip took on the role of main carer: “This responsibility meant I sometimes lost sight of mum as a person behind my duties and the heavy veil of MS. I’m celebrating my mum as a courageous, beautiful and kind person,”
Follow Pip's progress on Instagram page pip.ms.70challenge and donate at her Just Giving page : https://www.justgiving.com/page/pip-ms-70-challenge
