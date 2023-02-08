A PLAN to convert a disused 1866 chapel into a self-build home has been turned down.
The idea, for change of use for the old South Zeal Methodist Church has been refused planning permission by Dartmoor National Park Authority.
The former church is seen as a non-designated heritage asset by the DNPA sited within the South Zeal Conservation Area and in the setting of two grade-two listed homes. The conversion would harm the building and its setting and is seen as over development. A neighbour also said the plan would invade their privacy.
The DPNA concluded the conversion would create a home out of scale for the area and would not meet local affordable housing needs.