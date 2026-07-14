A proposal has been submitted for 41 homes off the Holsworthy Road in Hatherleigh.
Land Value Alliances has applied to West Devon Borough Council for outline planning permission (0385/26/OPA) for 41 homes on 1.8 hectares of grassland beside the Hatchmoor Industrial Estate.
A new access road onto the A3072 Holsworthy Road is included on the east of the site nearest the town. There is also an area of open space planned.
Hatherleigh Town Council approves in principle, as it is already included in the Plymouth and South West Devon Local Plan, but has concerns about access and drainage.
Meanwhile, countryside charity Devon CPRE is objecting, telling planners it “fails to demonstrate compliance with Policy TTV24 [in the local plan] in terms of delivering a high quality gateway into Hatherleigh”.
Land Value Alliances has applied to the same authority to build 143 homes on a green field site in Tavistock off Violet Lane.
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