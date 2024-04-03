New opening times have been announced for the Museum of Policing in Devon and Cornwall.
Based under the arches in the old Tourist Information Officer in Tavistock’s Court Gate building, the museum will be open 11am to 3pm every Friday from the 5 April through to October.
There will also be an additional opening to visitors on Tuesday, 30 April, from 11am until 3pm to celebrate the launch of the Tavistock Heritage Quarter’s new season.
The new mini museum at Bedford Square houses a large collection of policing artefacts and is the first museum of its kind in the region.
It was opened by Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez on 5 March and is the culmination of decades of work by volunteers to establish a dedicated space for policing artefacts open to the public.
The exhibitions chart the policing history and heritage of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly and include historic documents, artefacts and photographs right up to the modern day with the first trialled body worn camera in the country.
A lease on the building was signed in July 2023 and although a small space, it represents the biggest single collection of policing history in the UK open to the general public.
The museum stores its vast collection of artefacts at Okehampton Police Station while the archive of thousands of documents and photographs are kept at the Devon Heritage Centre, in Exeter.
Entry is free of charge, and additional opening times and dates are due to be announced throughout the year.