The elderly residents of a village nursing home welcomed some special four-legged guests recently.
Miniature Shetland ponies Sweetpea and Mai may be small, but they played a big role in making the day special at Springfields Residential Home in Bridestowe.
The therapy ponies were brought from their stables at Collytown, near Bere Alston, by owner Chamaine Blamey, who supports adults and youngsters of all ages both at the stables and where ever their special gifts are needed.
The specially trained animals have an affinity with everyone, but especially with those who might not be able to express themselves as they would wish, including people who live with dementia. They are also good company for isolated people and those who need some company because of limited mobility.
Cat Prouse, Springfields manager, said: “The therapy ponies are regular visitors to Springfields. They are a fond favourite with all our residents, bringing so much joy and happiness to not only the residents but their families and the staff who look after them. The benefits of these visits are vital.
“Animal therapy can provide an individual such comfort and support, improve mental stimulation and provide a sense of purpose and responsibility which can improve overall wellbeing.”
Chamain said: “We did have a wonderful time with Sweetpea and Mai and some lovely reactions, even some tears of joy which was very moving.”
Springfields, formerly the village rectory, has a good working relationship with the local medical centre and district nurse team and a varied programme of activities from car rides to pet therapy. A wide range of musical entertainers also visit regularly.