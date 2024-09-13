The leader of the Catholic church, His Holiness Pope Francis, has appointed a new Bishop for the Diocese of Plymouth, which covers Devon, Cornwall and Dorset.
The Diocese of Plymouth has been without an official Bishop for the last two years.
Bishop Philip Moger will be officially welcomed to the Diocese of Plymouth at a service at the Cathedral of St Mary and St Boniface in Plymouth on Saturday November 9.
He takes over from Bishop Mark O’Toole, who was appointed in 2013 but moved to take on the role of Archbishop of Cardiff in 2022. Since then, the Diocese has been temporarily administered by Canon Paul Cummins.
Bishop Philip was a priest in the Diocese of Leeds for over 40 years and has spent the last 18 months as the Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Southwark.
‘I’m very honoured to be asked by Pope Francis to be the tenth Bishop of this great Diocese of Plymouth,’ said Bishop Philip following his appointment. ‘I know that the Diocese has been without a bishop for the last two years, so I am very grateful to Canon Paul Cummins, who has administered the Diocese during the vacancy so ably and generously, and all who have supported him. I look forward to visiting and getting to know the clergy, religious and lay faithful in this beautiful part of the Lord’s vineyard,’ he added.
The leader of the Catholic Church of England and Wales and Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, congratulated Bishop Philip on his appointment. ‘He will bring experience and wisdom to that Diocese although his moving is a loss to the Archdiocese of Southwark.’
Cardinal Nichols also thanked Canon Paul Cummins for leading the Diocese for the last two years.
Canon Paul welcomed Bishop Philip and said: ‘Bishop-elect Philip, you have our full support as you prepare to join us here. We pray that all the saints of the Diocese of Plymouth walk with you each step of the way. Know that a warm welcome and our prayers await you as you take up your new role among God’s people. We look forward to your arrival.’