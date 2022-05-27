Poppy wreaths
Saturday 4th June 2022 4:00 pm
Okehampton’s Royal British Legion branch will being holding a poppy wreath stall at this Sunday’s Rotary Fair (June 5).
This year the RBL has decided to take orders for wreaths during the Jubilee celebrations ready for Remembrance Sunday.
Those unable to attend the event can order a wreath at [email protected]
