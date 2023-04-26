The Members of the Chagford Show donate a percentage of any profits made in a year to a charitable fund to be used to help local people or projects within the Show District. A presentation was made to this year’s recipients (shown above) who were: Chagford’s Two Hills Race, the town’s football and netball clubs, Moretonhampstead’s Parish Hall, Twinning Association, Riding Club and Mini Music Day and South Zeal’s Victory Hall.