The Members of the Chagford Show donate a percentage of any profits made in a year to a charitable fund to be used to help local people or projects within the Show District. A presentation was made to this year’s recipients (shown above) who were: Chagford’s Two Hills Race, the town’s football and netball clubs, Moretonhampstead’s Parish Hall, Twinning Association, Riding Club and Mini Music Day and South Zeal’s Victory Hall.
Presentation to celebrate Chagford Show winners
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Tuesday 2nd May 2023 4:00 pm
