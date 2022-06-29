Primary school honours Pride

Okehampton Primary School children and staff dressed in rainbow colours last week for Pride month which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

Friday (July 1) was Rainbow Day for the school’s pupils who attended school dressed in bright clothes to celebrate Pride Month which took place in June.

Okehampton Primary School teacher Jasmine Gilkes said: ‘The children have spent June learning about Pride and it was a fantastic opportunity for them to come together as a group and celebrate how they are all unique and special.’

The day also saw the children gather in the playground to make a school rainbow.