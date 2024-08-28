Starring with Barker were Richard Beckinsale as lovable, hapless Godber, with Fulton Mackay and Brian Wilde as two very different but equally memorable ‘screws’. With some 16 million viewers tuning in to the very first broadcast, Porridge ran for three series plus a big-screen adaptation and a sequel series, Going Straight. David Gold, Royal Mail director of external affairs and policy, said: “Porridge continues to resonate with audiences even after five decades thanks to the quality of the writing and the characters the cast brought to the screen. These stamps celebrate British television creativity that is timeless and enduring.” Dick Clement said: “Ian and I told Ronnie that we had come up with the perfect title for the series. He said he had too. We let him go first. ‘Porridge’, he said. We stared at each other and laughed. That was our title too.”