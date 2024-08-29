Proper Job has announced that it will raise funds for a new heating system at its premises for this year's Chagford Music Day Fundraiser.
During winter, the charity's book and clothing cabins often become extremely cold, sometimes dropping to -4C. To address this issue, Proper Job hopes to raise £2,000 to install a more efficient heating system that will connect to the existing wood burner.
These improvements will help reduce dampness and condensation, resulting in better-preserved stock, enhance the customer shopping experience, and provide a more comfortable working environment for staff and volunteers.
Bradford's Building Supplies has offered to cover the cost of all building materials, including radiators and copper piping. Proper Job is now seeking funds to cover the cost of professional installation.
Chagford Music Day is scheduled for August 31, and 30 bands and musicians will be performing to support the cause. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and donate as well.
Proper Job is a Chagford-based charity focused on reducing waste and promoting sustainability. Established in 1995, it is one of the UK's pioneering community reuse centres.