Proposals for garden studio, a games room and a gym

an application has been submitted to build a timber garden studio in the grounds of a Victorian villa in Bere Alston.

David Rees has applied for planning permission from West Devon Borough Council, 2037/22/HHO, for the outbuilding at 6 Bedford Villas in Broad Park Road. The Victorian villa is within the Conservation Area of Bere Alston and was built in 1895.

A heritage statement prepared by agent Paul Gent explains that the garden studio will be in the side garden, as the property does not have a back garden.

‘It will be in keeping with its surroundings,’ read the statement. ‘The colours of the proposed materials for the building have been chosen to echo the main property.

‘White doors and windows have been chosen to match the house as well as an anthracite coloured roof to blend with the surrounding slate. The studio will be timber framed and will be clad in a horizontal redwood.

‘This will weather to a silver colour over time, matching a nearby outbuilding, and allowing the studio to maintain a rural aesthetic sympathetic to Bere Alston’s agricultural and mining background.

‘The low roof pitch will help to minimise the impact of the building on its surroundings.’

In another application, the owners of Cleave Farm at Weir Quay near Yelverton are applying for change of use for two historic barns to be used as games room.

This would be for the use of guests in the holiday cottages at this farm on the Devon side of the River Tamar.

They are proposing to repair the slate roof on the barns and fit insulation in the roof space as well as put in a WC within the games room itself.

The appearance of the barns would not be altered, the application says, so the look of the historic farm will be unaffected.

Other recent planning applications to West Devon Borough Council include:

Householder application for extension to dwelling and garage, Standon Farm, Bridestowe — http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/221965

Change of use application to convert tthe former Methodist chapel in Broadwoodkelly into a house — http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/222303

Replacement dwelling at Glenside, Old Tinhay, Lifton ­— http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/220487