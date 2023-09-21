Okehampton Town Council is upping the ante as it continues to oppose Devon County Council’s plan to introduce an on-street parking initiative.
Earlier this year, the county council announced its intention to implement on-street parking charges in several towns across Devon including Okehampton, Tavistock, Honiton and Dartmouth - a decision that has caused backlash from councillors and residents across the county.
Okehampton Town Council has committed to battling the introduction of parking charges and, in the latest move, has started to unite with other councils in an attempt to persuade the county council to reconsider.
The town clerk reported that she had received positive responses from most of the councils contacted. She said: “There are two suggestions that have come from this.
“One from Tavistock who have drafted a suggested letter that all the councils who are in agreement can sign. It’s one letter that goes to Devon County Council and it addresses the consultation or lack of consultation.
“The other thing is that Honiton Town Council, alongside their Chamber of Commerce, is commencing an on-street parking charges survey. They are asking visitors, residents, shops and people that work in the town about their thoughts on the proposal.”
The council agreed to it would add its signature to Tavistock’s letter and is following in Honiton Town Council’s footsteps and launched an on-street parking charges survey, which can be found at https://forms.office.com/e/hpuhJ4arjm or by picking up a paper copy from the town hall.
This comes after Mayor of Okehampton Allenton Fisher described the introduction of parking charges as a “moneyspinner” at the most recent full council meeting.
The comment followed on from a written update from the Okehampton county councillor in which it was reported that the county council believed there would be less money for the bus service next year, but was aiming to prevent this “with the £2 fare initiative,” “improved driver position with Stagecoach locally” and “the county council’s continued financial commitment thanks to the on-street parking.”
Previously Devon County Council stated that it was introducing the parking charges to resolve problem parking in the town but many have argued that Okehampton does not have a massive parking problem and raised concerns that the county council is only introducing the charges as a money-making scheme.
Devon County Council did not respond to a request for comment.