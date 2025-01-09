A single bus journey on Saturday this January will only cost £1.
The New Year special offer is open to all single journeys across Devon and Torbay, with the discount available on January 11, 18 and 25.
The initiative was created to encourage more people to use the bus for leisure, visit family and friends and enjoy the coast and countryside across Devon.
County councillor Andrea Davis, deputy leader and Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to be an issue so we’re hoping that this initiative provides a little bit of help to bus passengers in Devon and Torbay at the start of the year. The £1 single fare for the next three Saturdays has been made possible with Bus Service Improvement Plan funding and it provides people with a chance to either try their local bus service or simply to get out and about for less.”
Journeys which commence outside of Devon and Torbay, including those in Plymouth, are excluded.
The offer allows for £1 journeys to stretch up to 45 miles with routes such as Okehampton to Holsworthy at a much lower price.
Peter Knight, Stagecoach South West managing director, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this discount to Devon and Torbay residents thanks to our partnership with Devon County Council and Torbay Council. January can typically be a quiet month for people, so we hope by providing this discount it enables people to explore new places and try new things.”
This offer is made possible by both Devon County Council and Torbay Council through Bus Service Improvement Plan funding.
Councillor Adam Billings, Cabinet member for parking for Torbay Council, said: “The Super Saturdays initiative is a great opportunity to get around for less on Saturdays in January.”