Devon County Council has approved plans for over £10.3 million of improvements to the bus network across the county.
The funding will come from the Labour government's department of transport to support its bus service improvement plan (BSIP) for 2025/2026.
The BSIP will be delivered by March 2026 and includes bus priority technology, bus stop infrastructure improvements, investment in key interchanges and support to maintain existing bus services.
There will also be support in Stagecoach’s delivery of zero emission battery-electric buses to Devon.
Cllr Andrea Davis, council cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “The investments we’re making through our bus service improvement plan are designed to make travelling by public transport easier and to make it a more appealing option for people. Encouraging more people onto bus services can help tackle congestion and enable Devon to achieve its carbon reduction targets.
“We’re having to prioritise how and where we invest our funding but the schemes we have focused on provide the best opportunity to strengthen the bus network in Devon, and work towards making bus travel an attractive alternative to the car. These schemes will provide vital upgrades that directly benefit passengers, whether that’s through more frequent services, better information on services or a more welcoming environment at bus stations and bus shelters.”
Lat year the BSIP made improvements to bus waiting facilities at bus stations across Devon including Tavistock Bus Station, installed more than 100 shelters with living plant roofs. The council also improved over 15 bus services across Devon including the introduction of several new commuter services timed to attract students and workers to use the bus for their commute.
The county council must submit delivery plans for its 2025/2026 BSIP grant to the Department of Transport by the end of March 2025.