Local housebuilder Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon has granted St James CE Primary School £1,000 towards the school’s fundraising campaign for new playground equipment.
Over the last few years, the Friends of St James have campaigned for funds to cover the cost of play area equipment to provide an engaging environment for outdoor learning and good-quality play times.
Claire Mortimer, co-chair of the PTA at St James CofE Primary School, said: ‘I want to say a big thank you to Persimmon Cornwall and West Devon for this support. We currently have very little outside provision and this playground will aid and improve health and well-being to our school by providing fun and fitness to outside play.’
The housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme donates up to £750,000 a year to good causes across the country.