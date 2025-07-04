PATIENTS at a secure Devon psychiatric hospital have released an album featuring therapeutic sounds recorded on location in Devon.
The patients at Langdon Hospital in Dawlish, run by the Devon Partnership NHS Trust are very proud of Labyrinthe Des Esprits: The Cosmic Hunt, an ambient album they have come together to create.
Released in April, it has already attracted critical acclaim and featured in a national music magazine The Wire.
Blending natural soundscapes, experimental composition, and personal expression, The Cosmic Hunt challenges stigma while giving patients a project which has promoting their wellbeing through therapeutic creativity.
Under the guidance of Matt Smith, who is a musical technical instructor at Langdon, six patients recorded, edited, and shaped the album .
The result is a richly-textured sonic journey that blends ambient compositions with field recordings from evocative locations.
Highlights include the sounds of beehives, the bells of Buckfast Abbey, and atmospheric recordings from Fernworthy Reservoir’s ancient stone circles.
The album also features narration by Peter who has worked at Devon Partnership NHS Trust for more than 50 years and witnessed Langdon’s evolution.
Langdon is home to men from across the South West with complex mental health issues who have been through the courts. It is a safe and secure environment which provides treatments, therapies and care to assist in their recovery.
Set in 100 acres of countryside, Langdon offers expansive views and a rich natural environment, home to a wide array of wildlife and coastal views which is ideal for immersive, sensory experiences.
All field recordings were captured by the patients during Ministry of Justice-approved Section 17 leave, offering them a rare opportunity to explore and reflect on their surroundings through sound.
The creative process also included deep listening sessions inspired by composer and electronic music pioneer Pauline Oliveros.
Contributions from ambient musicians Nick Lesja, Anthony Tang, and Ash Wednesday add further depth and texture.
The album’s striking cover art was designed by internationally-renowned logo artist Christophe Szpajdel, whose previous work includes commissions for Rihanna.
Reflecting on the project, Matt said: “I’m incredibly proud of what’s been achieved and the interest we’ve received.
“I wanted to offer the participants a chance to be remembered as more than their index offences. They’re people with stories, talents, and the right to engage in creative expression as part of their rehabilitation.
“Some participants heard certain sounds for the first time—or allowed themselves to really listen. One taught himself Italian and recorded the Lord’s Prayer for the album; another, a skilled jazz musician, brought that influence into the mix.”
The Cosmic Hunt builds on Matt’s MA in Innovation in Sound and forms part of his ongoing PhD research,
The album has already attracted critical acclaim.
Respected music publication The Wire featured a full-page review in its April edition.
Ambient music pioneer Kirsty Hawkshaw praised its therapeutic use of natural sound.
Released on the Spirit Duplicator label via Bandcamp, a share of album sales will support DPT’s Open Up charity, furthering the trust’s commitment to innovative, person-centred care.
