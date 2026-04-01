A task force helping improve children’s oral hygiene visited Buckland Monachorum School to support pupils brushing up on their cleaning skills.
The Big Brush Club is a supervised toothbrushing scheme, funded by the NHS and delivered in early years schools across the region. Tooth decay is the most common reason for hospital admission among young children, yet it is largely preventable.
Pupils at St Andrew's CofE Academy in Buckland Monachorum, enjoyed the Big Brush Club visit which was designed to celebrate children maintaining good oral hygiene and to encourage healthy habits from an early age.
The children proudly demonstrated their full toothbrushing routine, including collecting their toothbrushes, sitting at the table with toothpaste, carefully putting toothpaste on their brushes and brushing for a full two minutes while listening to The Big Brush Club’s ‘Brush Your Teeth’ song.
Staff at St Andrew’s said children were excited to show off their skills, demonstrating both independence and a keen understanding of the importance of oral health. Izzy, of the Big Brush Club, was impressed with the pupils’ confidence and consistency of teeth cleaning.
Headteacher Debbie Nunn said: “It was fantastic to welcome Izzy and the Big Brush Club to St Andrew’s. Our children were so proud to share their brushing routine, and it’s wonderful to see them developing healthy habits that will last a lifetime.”
In 2022 around 60,000 school days were lost due to tooth extractions, while one in five children aged three to five in England suffered tooth decay.
The Big Brush Club also equips staff to lead daily toothbrushing sessions, reducing hospital visits, school absences and cut pain and disruption.
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of the Learning Academy Partnership, said: Seeing the children take responsibility for their own dental care with such enthusiasm is a real testament to the excellent guidance and support they receive from their teachers and staff.”
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