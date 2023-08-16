No trains will be operating at Okehampton Station this Saturday (August 26) following an announcement of industrial action by rail workers’ union RMT which will see rail services severely limited or stopped for the day.
This is the latest in a series of national strikes that started in June last year as unions continue to dispute pay, job security and working conditions and has argued that it has yet to see an improved offer from the Rail Delivery Group.
Fourteen different rail companies across the UK will be affected including Great Western Railway, South West Railway and Cross Country Trains. It is expected that around 20,000 union members will walk out on the day.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay, job security and working conditions. We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.
“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held. Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement.”
The RMT will also hold strikes on September 2 and the train drivers’ union Aslef has announced strike action on September 1 which will see further disruption to travel plans.
On its website, National Rail has said that tickets for August 26 can be used on August 25 or up to and including Tuesday 29 August.
To check which trains will be running visit: www.gwr.com/strike#passenger-information.