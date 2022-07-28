Rail strikes to cause severe disruption on Saturday
Rail passengers could face even more disruption as train drivers are set to strike this Saturday, effectively closing down Devon and Cornwall’s branch lines.
Following on Wednesday’s strikes when Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members walked out in dispute over workers’ pay and working conditions, members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF will strike on Saturday (July 30), making it very unlikely any trains will be running past Exeter.
Press officer for Network Rail Rob Breckon, said: ‘It’s bad for people in Devon and Cornwall. Last time we were able to get trains running to Plymouth but without train drivers no trains will run and we have to prioritise main lines so it’s unlikely we’ll get past Exeter. It will be worse, probably only about 15% of services will run, but it could be that no trains will run.’
There will be an extremely limited service across the country which will only operate between 7am and 6:30pm and last trains will leave much earlier. But GWR warns that services will still be affected on Sunday (July 31) when no services will run before 7am.
Yesterday was the fourth strike by RMT members, which counts frontline GWR and Network staff in its numbers, since the beginning of June when all services west of Exeter were closed due to a lack of signalling staff.
There are now strikes set for August 18 and 20 as well. ASLEF members will also be striking on August 13.
