Rail strikes will hit travel this weekend and the majority of next week
TRADES unions have announced industrial action at a number of train companies, including GWR and Network Rail, on Saturday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday October 1, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
On these days train services will be severely disrupted and some parts of the GWR network will have no train service at all.
Train services on the days following the industrial action will also be disrupted.
The strike action will affect travel this Saturday, travel to this Sunday’s London Marathon, and travel from Wednesday through to and including Saturday, October 8.
On strike days an extremely limited service will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm, first trains will start later, and the last trains will leave much earlier.
A spokesperson said: ‘Where GWR is able to run services, they are expected to be extremely busy and bus replacement services are not able to be provided. Online journey planners have been updated with the latest timetable information.
‘Passengers are advised to find alternative ways to travel on these days. Only travel by train if absolutely necessary. The majority of train services will not operate and there will be no services on many routes.
‘Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more. Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.
- To help customers, GWR is allowing people with tickets for travel on alternative days as follows:
- Tickets for travel on October 1 are valid for travel on 30 September 30, October 2, 3, and 4.
- Tickets for travel on October 2 are valid for travel on October 2, 3 and 4.
- Tickets for travel on October 5 are valid for travel on October 4, 6, and 7.
- Tickets for travel on October 6 are valid for travel on October 4, 5, 6, and 7.
- Tickets for travel on October 7 are valid for travel on October 4, 5, 6, and 7.
- Tickets for travel on October 8 will be valid for travel on October 7, 9, 10, 11.
For more detailed information, including advice for those looking to travel to the TCS London Marathon on Sunday 2 October, please visit www.gwr.com/strike.
Unions taking action:
- October 1 – Strike Action: Aslef, RMT and Unite. Action short of a strike: TSSA
- October 5 – Strike Action: Aslef. Action short of a strike: TSSA
- October 6 – Strike Action: TSSA managers and office staff only
- October 7 – Strike Action: TSSA managers and office staff only
- October 8 – Strike Action: RMT
The company’s refund policy and Book with Confidence policy will remain in place. If you hold a return ticket, you can claim a refund of your unused full fare, even if only one leg of your journey is affected.
