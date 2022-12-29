Contracted cleaners on the rail network are taking strike action over the next few days.
ISS cleaners on Docklands Light Railway (DLR) are taking strike action tomorrow and Saturday (December 30 and 31) over pay, imposed rosters and attacks on working conditions.
And across the national railway, over 1,000 contracted out cleaners will take strike action on 31 December in the first national strike of its kind.
Cleaners working for the likes of Atalian Servest, Churchill and Mitie are demanding £15 an hour, company sick pay, decent holidays and good pensions from contractors who are raking in profits worth millions of pounds.
Rail companies who use contracted out cleaning providers such as Avanti West Coast, GWR, LNER and TransPennine Express will be affected by the action.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This is the first time cleaners have been taken out on strike across the rail network.
"It is a testament to our members fearlessness and determination to see justice done on pay and working conditions.
"These multimillion pound companies who super exploit workers who were rightly hailed as heroes during the pandemic, should be removed from operating in Britain, if they do not come to a negotiated settlement on our members' modest demands.
"It is a national disgrace that many languish on the minimum wage, with no company sick or holiday pay while doing such an important job of keeping our stations and trains clean.
"These cleaners' strikes are just the beginning of our industrial campaign for the most exploited workers on our railways."