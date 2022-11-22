A classic car rally taking place across the entire stretch of the British Isles is set to stop off in Okehampton this weekend.
It will stop at the Manor House Resort at Fowley Cross at 1.20pm on Saturday, December 3.
The rally, which runs from John O’Groats to Land’s End from December 3 to Monday December 6, has been described by organisers HERO (Historic Endurance Rallying Organisation) as ‘the hardest endurance rally in Europe, perhaps the world’ and state the journey across the British Isles, from tip to top, is ‘a journey into one’s own mind as competitors battle with cold, rain, snow, the dark, reliability and, the biggest enemy, fatigue.’
An estimated 50 cars are set to be involve in the 1500 mile journey over 75 hours.