Ramblers Wellbeing Walks

REGULAR walks in Okehampton will continue on Tuesday and Wednesdays despite a change of name for the Walking for Health group.

The walks will be called Wellbeing Walks overseen by the Ramblers Association.

The Tuesday walks are classed as easy going and do not involve hills and last no more than 60 minutes.

The Wednesday walks include some moderate inclines and last for up to 90 minutes.

Both walks start at 10am at The Band Stand in Simmons Park, Okehampton.

All walks are led by trained volunteers, risked assessed and are free.

The emphasis is on getting out walking again, enjoying the company of others, and maybe calling at a local café afterwards for a cuppa and cake if you feel inclined.