Rangemoors, a mid Devon-based independent stove and cooker specialists, has announced the acquisition of a leading supplier of multi-fuel stoves.
The takeover of West Country Stoves, an Aveton Gifford-based firm, will reportedly significantly extend Rangemoors’ reach to having bases in Mid Devon, Exeter, and the South Hams.
In a statement Andrew Baker, the managing director of Rangemoors, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for us in expanding our reach across Devon. The team at West Country Stoves are highly experienced and we are delighted to be welcoming them to the wider Rangemoors family.”
Managing director of Westcountry Stoves, Andrew Wotton, added: “It was clear from the outset that there was a great synergy between the two businesses with the ethos of quality and customer service at the heart of both organisations.”
Mr Wotton will continue to run the business in South Devon.
The deal brings with it the opportunity to extend the product range of stoves available from Westcountry Stoves, with the addition of brands such as Morso, Hunter, Rocal and Focus.
It will also offer a comprehensive selection of cookers from brands such as La Cornue, Lacanche, Esse, Rayburn and Rangemaster.