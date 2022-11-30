Redrow Southwest has made a generous donation to the Okehampton District Round Table for its annual Christmas sleigh drive-by which will continue throughout the festive season until December 19 and is open to all members of the local community.
The Okehampton District Round Table’s annual event sees Santa and his elves travel across the local area in his sleigh and is a much-loved part of Okehampton’s Christmas celebrations.
Kevin Bradford, area sales manager at Redrow, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to help with such a brilliant cause this Christmas.’
The donation will go towards supporting the Okehampton Foodbank and help organise local events for elderly and vulnerable people in the area.
Chris Brown-Martin, chairman of the Okehampton Round Table, said: ‘We look forward to the Christmas sleigh event all year and we can’t wait to see everyone getting involved now its back after the pandemic.’
The Round Table is a charity for men aged 18-45 who want to meet new people while enjoying a range of different activities.