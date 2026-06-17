A charity has secured the future of its otter rescue service after supporters raised £215,000 to build a new rehabilitation centre.
The UK Wild Otter Trust (UKWOT) has move to a new, purpose-built specialist rehabilitation centre, securing the future of one of the UK's most important otter rescue charities after an extraordinary outpouring of public support.
Last year the charity faced an uncertain future after being given notice to leave the site that served as its otter rehabilitation centre since 2021. With only six months to dismantle years’ of work, move dozens of vulnerable animals and build a new unit to continuing its life-saving rescue work, the challenge seemed almost impossible for the volunteer-run organisation.
Now, thanks to incredible public generosity, dedicated volunteers and the determination of supporters across the UK, the charity has completed its move to a new four-acre site near Umberleigh, North Devon, and is continuing its vital work rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wild otters.
The trust launched an emergency appeal last year with a target of £15,000 to begin the relocation. The response exceeded all expectations, with the target surpassed within 48 hours. By the end of the appeal, the charity had raised £215,000.
Volunteers built a new centre, moved equipment and infrastructure, and created a secure new home to care for up to 40 otters.
Dave Webb, founder and CEO of the UK Wild Otter Trust said: "When we received notice that we had to leave our previous site, it felt like the ground had disappeared beneath our feet. We had spent years building a specialist facility and suddenly found ourselves facing the possibility of losing everything we'd worked so hard to create."
"The response from our supporters was overwhelming, donations arrived from every corner of the country. Volunteers worked through rain, mud and winter weather, and local businesses offered support. People who had never met us before stepped forward because they cared about wildlife and wanted to help - it was honestly incredible and left me speechless at times."
Long-time supporter trustee Colin Anderson bought a four-acre meadow and gave it to the trust. He said: “I bought the land because I love animals, especially otters. I’ve supported the UK Wild Otter Trust for more than 13 years, and when I came into some money through inheritance, I knew right away that I wanted to put it to good use. I wanted to secure the future of the charity and ensure the otters and other wildlife will be looked after for generations. Seeing the new centre now open and helping wildlife every day makes me incredibly proud to have played a small part in its future.”
The new centre will rescue orphaned and injured otters while expanding long-term conservation, education and research.
Dave added: "What began as one of the most difficult periods has become our most amazing success story. Because of the generosity of thousands of supporters and the commitment of our volunteers, we now have a new forever home and a stronger future than we could ever have imagined."
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