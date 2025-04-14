A retired teacher living in Okehampton is raising money to help pre-school children in South Africa.
Jane Habermehl founded the charity Devon Centocow Link in 2001 after visiting the very rural area around Centocow in KwaZulu-Natal to establish pre-schools.
Her latest project is a collaboration with a not-for-profit organisation to bring experienced permaculture teachers into pre-schools and help them to develop their own vegetable gardens.
Jane and her co-worker Esther will travel to KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa to meet the teaching team, deliver workshops and help coordinate the project.
Centocow Link need to raise £2,000 to roll out the project which will help underfunded schools with no easy access to other community facilities.
The pre-schools have not been financially supported by the state and climate change and lack of employment in a very rural area means that many children are malnourished.
Jane said: “Our contacts in South Africa have messaged us to say that the children are often going hungry so our aim is to give them the best practice in permaculture to grow their food.
“All the pre-schools have a garden around a small building which is usually a bare partially-fenced play space. We will need first to ensure the fencing is adequate to keep out wandering goats and cattle who would love to have first pick of the produce.”
There are 65 pre-schools in South Africa that Devon Centocow Link has supported over the past 20 years.
Jane has started a play session for children and parents at the Okehampton Community Garden in Fatherford Lane where she encourages gardening for pre-schoolers on a small scale every Thursday morning.
Photos and videos will be exchanged between Okehampton and the pre-schools in South Africa.