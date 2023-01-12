More patients visited A&E at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 15,192 patients visited A&E at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in December.

That was a rise of 3% on the 14,803 visits recorded during November, and 10% more than the 13,829 patients seen by the trust's two predecessors in December 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in December 2020, there were 10,695 visits to A&E departments run by the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 18% were via minor injury units​.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.3 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 5% compared to November, and 22% more than the 1.9 millionseen during December 2021.

